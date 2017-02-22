Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,136 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the January 13th total of 660,766 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) opened at 61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.05. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $63.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post $2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

In other Choice Hotels International news, major shareholder Bruce Bainum sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $6,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $57,751.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,286 shares of company stock valued at $23,896,790. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,152,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.8% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,740,000 after buying an additional 452,141 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $18,192,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,134,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after buying an additional 282,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 172,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc (Choice) is a hotel franchisor. The Company operates in two segments: hotel franchising business and SkyTouch Technology (SkyTouch). It operates approximately 6,420 hotels open and over 720 hotels under construction, representing approximately 507,480 rooms open and over 58,130 rooms under construction, awaiting conversion or approved for development in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia and over 35 countries and territories outside the United States.

