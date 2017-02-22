Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Vetr currently has $413.74 target price on the stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Instinet dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $372.00 to $333.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $564.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $417.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 432.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $352.96 and a one year high of $542.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-upgraded-at-vetr-inc.html.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $397.71 per share, with a total value of $159,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 416 shares in the company, valued at $165,447.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,800.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.