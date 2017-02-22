China Telecom Corp Ltd (CHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

CHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecom Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Telecom Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Telecom Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nomura upgraded China Telecom Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded China Telecom Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom Corp by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom Corp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom Corp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Telecom Corp (NYSE:CHA) opened at 47.81 on Friday. China Telecom Corp has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.79.

About China Telecom Corp

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company operates through seven businesses. Wireline Voice Services include local and long distance wireline services. Mobile Voice Services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services.

