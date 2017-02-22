Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CHICO’S FAS, INC. is a specialty retailer of exclusively designed, private label casual clothing and related accessories. Each store offers collections of color coordinated tops, pants, shorts, skirts, jumpsuits, dresses, vests, jackets, outerwear, socks and accessories, including leather and fabric belts, scarves, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHS. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) opened at 14.29 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,890,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,993,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,731,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after buying an additional 1,837,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,986,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,141,000 after buying an additional 471,592 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Finally, RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,840,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,874,000 after buying an additional 246,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories and other non-clothing items operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company’s brands are specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel and related products.

