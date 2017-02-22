Chemed Co. (CHE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chemed’s fourth-quarter 2016 earnings was disappointing with its top line and bottom-line results lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Issues related to declining units for admission remain a headwind. VITAS demonstrated a dull quarter. On a brighter note, we are optimistic about the outlook for both the Vitas and the Roto-Rooter segment. We are also encouraged by the strong bottom-line expectations, indicating improvement in operating results down the line. In this regard we note that, Chemed outpaced the Zacks Categorized Medical Care market trend in the last three months. The solid 2017 outlook is indicative of the fact that this bullish trend is going to continue in the days ahead. However, headwinds like reimbursement related issues, seasonality in business, a competitive landscape and dependence on government mandate continue to be challenges for Chemed.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHE. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Chemed in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) opened at 176.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $149.27. Chemed has a one year low of $124.77 and a one year high of $178.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10. The business had revenue of $403 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 23.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed will post $7.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $59,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $682,792.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,650,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $17,291,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Chemed by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,334,000 after buying an additional 82,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Chemed by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,109,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,455,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. The Company operates its business in two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS segment provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

