Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $104.97 price target on the stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.42.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) opened at 101.11 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $101.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The company earned $487 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.07 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 21.19%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-upgraded-by-vetr-inc-to-buy.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,693,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,856,000 after buying an additional 996,144 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,412,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $188,714,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,185,000 after buying an additional 637,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,378,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,940,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.