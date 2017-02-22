FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on the stock.

CHAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) price objective on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited in a report on Monday, January 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) price objective on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) opened at 11.625 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 31.07 million. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 4.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.14.

“Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/chariot-oil-gas-limited-char-receives-corporate-rating-from-finncap.html.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited Company Profile

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.