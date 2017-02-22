CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) PT Set at $39.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on CF Industries Holdings and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries Holdings from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Vetr upgraded CF Industries Holdings from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded CF Industries Holdings from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) opened at 33.93 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The company’s market cap is $7.91 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.33. CF Industries Holdings had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $867 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CF Industries Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 341.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,574,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,096,000 after buying an additional 5,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the third quarter valued at $113,228,000. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 248.1% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,136,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 1,522,611 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $42,492,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,352,000 after buying an additional 1,023,052 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to its industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (NPKs).

