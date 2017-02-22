CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Debt Trading 1.6% Lower

An issue of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) debt fell 1.6% against its face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 5.625% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $104.20 and were trading at $106.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Vetr upgraded CenturyLink from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.84 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded CenturyLink from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenturyLink in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $29.00 price target on CenturyLink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenturyLink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) opened at 24.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. CenturyLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.83.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CenturyLink had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CenturyLink, Inc. will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in CenturyLink by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in CenturyLink by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,176,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,730,000 after buying an additional 70,705 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in CenturyLink by 9.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 413,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CenturyLink by 33.9% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in CenturyLink by 94.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 511,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc is a United States-based integrated communications company, which is engaged in providing a range of communications services to its residential and business customers. The Company operates through two segments: Business, which includes provision of strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which includes provision of strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

