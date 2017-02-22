CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

CECE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CECO Environmental Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) opened at 11.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.71 million, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.70. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

In other CECO Environmental Corp. news, CEO Jeffrey Lang sold 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,426.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,259. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 3,683.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company focuses on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems.

