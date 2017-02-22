CBS Corporation (CBS) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the media conglomerate’s stock.

CBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Friday, January 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on CBS Corporation from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.68.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) opened at 67.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. CBS Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business earned $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. CBS Corporation had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities analysts predict that CBS Corporation will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CBS Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in CBS Corporation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CBS Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,918 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CBS Corporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CBS Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in CBS Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,740 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBS Corporation Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing and Local Broadcasting. Its Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network; CBS Television Studios; CBS Global Distribution Group (composed of CBS Studios International and CBS Television Distribution); CBS Interactive, and CBS Films.

