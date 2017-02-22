CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) opened at 13.60 on Monday. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $721.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.95%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

“CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/cbiz-inc-cbz-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 69.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth $249,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc is engaged in providing professional business services, products and solutions to businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities and not-for-profit enterprises, throughout the United States and parts of Canada. The Company’s business units are aggregated into three practice groups: Financial Services, National Practices and Employee Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.