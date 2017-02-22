Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

CRZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KLR Group upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.62.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) opened at 34.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.24 billion.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $229,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,180 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Croft Leominster Inc. purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

