Carnival plc (LON:CCL) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) opened at 4309.00 on Wednesday. Carnival plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,075.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,411.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,253.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,928.76. The stock’s market cap is GBX 31.28 billion.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/carnival-plc-ccl-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-23rd.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,553 ($56.73) price objective on shares of Carnival plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($52.33) to GBX 4,000 ($49.84) in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,320 ($53.83) price objective on shares of Carnival plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd boosted their price objective on Carnival plc from GBX 3,600 ($44.85) to GBX 4,000 ($49.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,097.14 ($51.05).

About Carnival plc

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, and Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

