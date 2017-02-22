Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) is scheduled to post its Q416 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Career Education Corporation to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter.

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) opened at 9.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Career Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $632.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, Director Richard D. Wang sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/career-education-corporation-ceco-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Career Education Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Career Education Corporation Company Profile

Career Education Corporation, through its colleges, institutions and universities, offers education to students in a range of career-oriented disciplines through online, on-ground and hybrid learning programs. The Company’s American InterContinental University (AIU) and Colorado Technical University (CTU) provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels.

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.