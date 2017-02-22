Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. TD Securities currently has C$1.90 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.65.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.60 price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.20 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Capstone Mining Corp from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining Corp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.35.

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) opened at 1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Capstone Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company’s market cap is $669.61 million.

In other Capstone Mining Corp news, Director Manuel Arturo Estrada sold 122,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$180,222.00.

About Capstone Mining Corp

Capstone Mining Corp. is a mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile. It has five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, the Santo Domingo development project and Other. Pinto Valley Mining Corp., its subsidiary, owns and operates the copper Pinto Valley Mine located in Arizona.

