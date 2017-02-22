Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Capital Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Capital Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Capital Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Capital Trust (NYSE:BXMT) opened at 30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. Capital Trust has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

Capital Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Capital Trust had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 59.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Trust will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Trust by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Capital Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Blackstone Group L.P. raised its position in Capital Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 4,431,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,509,000 after buying an additional 177,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 32,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company, which conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust. The Company is a real estate finance company that originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. Its business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, residential, retail, industrial and healthcare sectors in North America and Europe.

