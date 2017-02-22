Cannabis Sativa Inc (CBDS) Insider David Tobias Sells 10,000 Shares

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) insider David Tobias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,327,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,944,420.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Tobias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, David Tobias sold 19,470 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $137,263.50.

On Friday, February 3rd, David Tobias sold 13,157 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $96,046.10.

On Friday, January 27th, David Tobias sold 18,766 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $154,256.52.

On Wednesday, January 4th, David Tobias sold 39,632 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $226,298.72.

On Friday, December 30th, David Tobias sold 45,000 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $238,500.00.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) traded down 0.86% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 86,180 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $127.66 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Cannabis Sativa Inc has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc develops and promotes natural cannabis products. The Company is engaged in the research, development and licensing of natural cannabis products, including cannabis formulas, edibles, topicals, strains, recipes and delivery systems. The Company plans to develop, produce and market products through joint ventures with companies licensed under state regulations applicable to cannabis businesses.

