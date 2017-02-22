Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) opened at 205.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a one year low of $185.75 and a one year high of $209.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.12 and its 200-day moving average is $195.54.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/canadian-tire-co-limited-ctc-downgraded-by-desjardins.html.

About Canadian Tire Co. Limited

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company that operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, the CT REIT segment and the Financial Services segment. The Retail segment operates retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s and various FGL Sports banners.

