Canaccord Genuity Trims British Land Company PLC (BLND) Target Price to GBX 675

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 695 ($8.66) to GBX 675 ($8.41) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLND. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.36) price objective on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their price objective on British Land Company PLC from GBX 736 ($9.17) to GBX 715 ($8.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.41) price objective on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.35) price objective on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 681 ($8.48).

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) opened at 606.00 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.24 billion. British Land Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 499.96 and a 52-week high of GBX 773.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 605.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 617.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

British Land Company PLC Company Profile

The British Land Company PLC is a real estate company. The Company owns, manages, develops and finances a portfolio of commercial properties focused on retail locations around the United Kingdom and London offices. It creates and operates places for people to work, shop and live in. Its segments are Offices and residential, Retail and leisure, Canada Water and Other/unallocated.

