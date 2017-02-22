Canaccord Genuity Reiterates $156.00 Price Target for Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 price target on Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELG. Vetr downgraded Celgene Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $115.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cann reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.92.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 119.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. Celgene Corporation has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celgene Corporation will post $7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,467,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 931,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,863,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 56.5% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 14,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 12.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celgene Corporation

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

