Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SENS) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Senseonics Holdings in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NASDAQ:SENS) opened at 2.41 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $225.07 million. Senseonics Holdings has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

“Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/canaccord-genuity-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-senseonics-holdings-inc-sens.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senseonics Holdings stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SENS) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.13% of Senseonics Holdings worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Senseonics Holdings

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, formerly ASN Technologies, Inc, is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. The Company operates through glucose monitoring systems segment. It offers a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Eversense, which is designed to be an implantable CGM system to continually measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of approximately 90 days.

