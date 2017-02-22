Canaccord Genuity Raises Mogo Finance Technology Inc (MOGO) Price Target to C$3.25

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) opened at 3.95 on Friday. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. The company’s market capitalization is $72.21 million.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc is a Canada-based financial technology company, which is focused on building a digital financial brand, Mogo. The Company’s technology platform provides consumers with access to responsible credit solutions. The Company leverages big data algorithms and the technologies to manage the customer experience.

