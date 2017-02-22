California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to issue its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter.

Shares of California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) opened at 35.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. California Water Service Group Holding has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group Holding’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Water Service Group Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/california-water-service-group-holding-cwt-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Hilliard Lyons lowered California Water Service Group Holding from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC lowered California Water Service Group Holding from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on California Water Service Group Holding in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

California Water Service Group Holding Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company that provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico and Hawaii through its subsidiaries. It operates through supply and distribution of water, and providing water-related utility services segment. Its business comprises the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public and irrigation uses, and for fire protection.

