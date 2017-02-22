Caixabank (CAIXY) Earns Reduce Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Caixabank (OTC:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Caixabank (OTC:CAIXY) remained flat at $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 77,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Caixabank has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77.

