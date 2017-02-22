CAI International Inc (CAI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price objective on CAI International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) opened at 17.12 on Friday. CAI International has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.14 million, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. CAI International had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company earned $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CAI International will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CAI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CAI International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CAI International by 2,800.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 580,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CAI International by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 364,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the third quarter valued at $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, which it leases primarily to container shipping lines, freight forwarders and other transportation companies. The Company operates through three segments: container leasing, rail leasing and logistics.

