BTIG Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $68.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.81.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 36.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.57 and a beta of 0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $59.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business earned $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,657.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $577,310,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 143.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,700,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,263,000 after buying an additional 13,385,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,635,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,926,000 after buying an additional 9,775,505 shares during the period. Highfields Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP now owns 16,867,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,445,000 after buying an additional 8,686,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,261,000 after buying an additional 5,722,500 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

