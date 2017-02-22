BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LendingClub Corporation (LC)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) in a report published on Thursday. BTIG Research currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. FBR & Co restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr upgraded shares of LendingClub Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) opened at 5.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The stock’s market cap is $2.24 billion. LendingClub Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. LendingClub Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. LendingClub Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Coleman sold 22,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $117,188.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Macilwaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $137,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,071,779 shares of company stock worth $6,100,753. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the third quarter worth $119,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 30.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that is only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

