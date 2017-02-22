BTG (BTGGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BTG (NASDAQ:BTGGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BTG plc is a healthcare company. Its operating segment consists of Interventional Medicine and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. Interventional Medicine offers treatment of cancer, severe emphysema, severe blood clots and varicoseveins. Specialty Pharmaceuticals helps patients overexposed to certain medications or toxins. BTG plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of BTG in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BTG (NASDAQ:BTGGF) opened at 7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 98.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. BTG has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze

