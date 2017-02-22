Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC set a $37.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) opened at 37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 139.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 53.9% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 160,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,082,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,251,000 after buying an additional 3,731,612 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,386,000 after buying an additional 594,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.9% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 491,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 161,482 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include Utilities, Transport, Energy, Communications Infrastructure and Other. Its utilities segment consists of regulated terminal, which is a coal export terminal; electricity transmission, which consists of approximately 11,100 kilometers of transmission lines in North and South America, and regulated distribution, which consists of approximately 2.6 million electricity and natural gas connections.

