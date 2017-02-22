Brokers Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Q1 2017 Earnings (LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Jefferies Group decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company earned $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a negative net margin of 22.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/brokers-offer-predictions-for-lattice-semiconductor-corporations-q1-2017-earnings-lscc.html.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) opened at 6.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company’s market capitalization is $845.01 million. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $21,077,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $20,119,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $12,497,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation during the third quarter worth about $6,195,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $5,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

