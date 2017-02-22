Brokers Issue Forecasts for MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Q1 2017 Earnings (MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGP. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 price objective on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) opened at 25.54 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $63,605,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Passport Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $11,739,000.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 10 destination resorts.

