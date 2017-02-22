Brokerages Set Qorvo Inc (QRVO) PT at $61.53

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Vetr cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) opened at 67.57 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.54 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. Qorvo has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $67.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The firm earned $825.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post $4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,125 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $74,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 43.6% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

