Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) Price Target at $86.17

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.17.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) opened at 85.63 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $53.23 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. The Company operates restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. It operates in five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, domestic commissaries, North America franchising, international operations, and all other business units.

