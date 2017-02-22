Brokerages Set Harris Corporation (HRS) PT at $101.14

Shares of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.14.

HRS has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen and Company raised shares of Harris Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Harris Corporation news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 1,000 shares of Harris Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,616.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 21,050 shares of Harris Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,220,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,163.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Harris Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Harris Corporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Harris Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Harris Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Harris Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) opened at 111.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.27. Harris Corporation has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $111.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.83.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Harris Corporation had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harris Corporation will post $5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

