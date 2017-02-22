Brokerages Set Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Price Target at $32.13

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ciner Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) opened at 27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP, formerly OCI Resources LP, owns a controlling interest consisting of 51% membership interest in Ciner Wyoming LLC (Ciner Wyoming). Ciner Wyoming produces soda ash and serves a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company processes trona ore into soda ash, a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products.

