Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Price Target at $117.20

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Bio-Techne Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Bio-Techne Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) opened at 105.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Bio-Techne Corp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Bio-Techne Corp’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post $3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Bio-Techne Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In related news, Director Karen A. Holbrook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,578.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Corp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Corp by 14.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Corp during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bio-Techne Corp by 33.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne Corp by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

