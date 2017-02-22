Brokerages Set Air Lease Corporation (AL) Price Target at $47.93

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.21.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Air Lease Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Air Lease Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. FBR & Co lifted their price target on Air Lease Corporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Air Lease Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) opened at 40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Corporation has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $381,463.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,948.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian M. Saines sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $238,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,641 shares of company stock worth $1,056,091. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation by 179.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation by 55.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Janus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

