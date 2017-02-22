Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) PT at $36.67

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) opened at 32.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,165,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,881,000 after buying an additional 76,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,916,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,410,000 after buying an additional 1,406,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,935,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,947,000 after buying an additional 65,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,812,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,923,000 after buying an additional 114,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 127.3% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after buying an additional 1,402,422 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of retail properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the United States. The Company’s segments include Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. The Company conducts its operations through Acadia Realty Limited Partnership.

