Brokerages Set $30.00 Target Price for Leucadia National Corporation (LUK)

Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Leucadia National Corporation an industry rank of 97 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leucadia National Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on Leucadia National Corporation from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 200,000 shares of Leucadia National Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $4,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,792,687 shares in the company, valued at $44,584,125.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 45.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 429.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) opened at 25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. Leucadia National Corporation has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $25.85.

About Leucadia National Corporation

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value creation to maximize shareholder value. The Company’s financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM (a publicly traded company providing online foreign exchange trading), HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) (a publicly traded real estate company) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance).

