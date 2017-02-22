Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unisys Corporation an industry rank of 91 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on UIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unisys Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Unisys Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) opened at 13.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The stock’s market cap is $681.14 million. Unisys Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24. Unisys Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unisys Corporation will post ($1.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys Corporation by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Unisys Corporation by 713.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 251,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 220,255 shares during the period.

Unisys Corporation Company Profile

Unisys Corporation is an information technology (IT) company. The Company operates through two segments. Its Services segment includes cloud and infrastructure services, application services and business process outsourcing services. In cloud and infrastructure services, it helps clients apply cloud and as-a-service delivery models to manage and secure their IT infrastructure and operations.

