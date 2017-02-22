Brokerages Expect First Community Corporation (FCCO) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Shares of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Community Corporation’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community Corporation an industry rank of 47 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Community Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Community Corporation stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.80% of First Community Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) opened at 21.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. First Community Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.78.

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. First Community Corporation had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, analysts expect that First Community Corporation will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from First Community Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Community Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and retail banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Newberry Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding areas.

