Brokerages Anticipate pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) to Announce ($0.24) EPS

Shares of pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned pdvWireless an industry rank of 160 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of pdvWireless in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Sidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,270.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in pdvWireless stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.19% of pdvWireless at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/brokerages-anticipate-pdvwireless-inc-pdvw-to-announce-0-24-eps.html.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) opened at 23.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. pdvWireless has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock’s market capitalization is $330.58 million.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16. pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 714.04%. The company earned $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that pdvWireless will post ($2.09) earnings per share for the current year.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, formerly Pacific DataVision, Inc, is a wireless communications carrier and a provider of mobile workforce communication and location-based solutions. The Company’s solutions focus on enhancing the productivity of its customers’ field-based workers, and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on pdvWireless (PDVW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for pdvWireless Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pdvWireless Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.