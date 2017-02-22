Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Director Sells $117,582,276.04 in Stock

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 553,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $117,582,276.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 446,046 shares of Broadcom Limited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $93,696,422.76.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 1,000,000 shares of Broadcom Limited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $200,760,000.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 385,797 shares of Broadcom Limited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $69,582,346.92.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 6,614,203 shares of Broadcom Limited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $1,171,110,783.18.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded up 0.66% on Wednesday, reaching $214.16. 2,394,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Broadcom Limited has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $214.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day moving average is $178.59. The company’s market cap is $85.45 billion.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.09. Broadcom Limited had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Limited will post $14.10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. RBC Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr cut shares of Broadcom Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.68.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

