Bovis Homes Group plc’s (BVS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) in a research note published on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 969 ($12.07) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,066 ($13.28).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BVS. Davy Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating and set a GBX 939 ($11.70) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 895 ($11.15) to GBX 900 ($11.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,219 ($15.19) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 870.05 ($10.84).

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 774.50 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.04 billion. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 430.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,028.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 828.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 833.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Bovis Homes Group plc’s previous dividend of $15.00.

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based builder of homes in England and Wales. The Company’s business is involved in the design, build and sale of new homes for both private customers and social landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to five and six bedroom detached family homes.

