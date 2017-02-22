Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 775 ($9.66) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BVS. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.83) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. Davy Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 939 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 895 ($11.15) to GBX 900 ($11.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bovis Homes Group plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 870.05 ($10.84).

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 767.00 on Monday. Bovis Homes Group plc has a one year low of GBX 430.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,028.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 828.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 833.24. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.03 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Bovis Homes Group plc’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%.

“Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/bovis-homes-group-plc-bvs-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital.html.

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based builder of homes in England and Wales. The Company’s business is involved in the design, build and sale of new homes for both private customers and social landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to five and six bedroom detached family homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.