Bombardier, Inc. (BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$1.55 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America Corp raised Bombardier from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale raised Bombardier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Bombardier from C$2.56 to C$2.84 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.53.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a manufacturer of transportation equipment, such as business and commercial aircraft, aircraft structural components and rail transportation equipment and systems, and is a provider of related services. The Company operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation.

