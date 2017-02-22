Bombardier, Inc. (BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.05

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$1.85 to C$2.05 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBD.B. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.81 to C$1.91 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.07 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a manufacturer of transportation equipment, such as business and commercial aircraft, aircraft structural components and rail transportation equipment and systems, and is a provider of related services. The Company operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation.

