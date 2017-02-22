Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) opened at 28.40 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.07.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boise Cascade, L.L.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Boise Cascade, L.L.C.

Boise Cascade Company, formerly Boise Cascade, LLC., is a plywood and engineered wood products (EWP) manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Other. Its Wood Products segment manufactures plywood, EWP, studs, particleboard and ponderosa pine lumber.

