BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “$35.00” Price Target for Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Oil States International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oil States International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Oil States International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) opened at 36.50 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.88 billion. Oil States International has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $41.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/bmo-capital-markets-reiterates-35-00-price-target-for-oil-states-international-inc-ois.html.

In other news, CEO Cindy B. Taylor sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $522,308.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 689.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 15.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of specialty products and services to oil and natural gas companies throughout the world. The Company’s segments include offshore products and well site services. It designs and manufactures a number of products for the offshore energy industry through Offshore Products segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.